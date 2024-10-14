Armit Wines invests in staff to support growth plans

By James Bayley

Armit Wines is investing in new staff as part of its five-year strategy to build on its recent turnaround.

MD Brett Fleming, who joined the company in 2019, is focused on leading the next phase of growth, despite challenges in the wine industry.

“In returning to profit and building strong results, we now wish to have growth at the forefront of our next five-year period. Given the challenges in the market, we are investing in key appointments to maintain and drive our next chapter of growth,” said Fleming (pictured).

The company has recruited on-trade specialist Fabrice Guercio, previously of Vinothentic, and Italian specialist Riccardo Giacomelli, formerly with Liberty Wines. These hires will help strengthen Armit’s presence in the premium on-trade market.

Fleming added: “Armit is able to supply national off-trade accounts not only from our portfolio but also by providing solutions to larger accounts. We are investing in Matthew Gay as national accounts manager to focus on the multiple retail sector.”

Armit Wines is also enhancing its private client division. William Russell has been promoted to head of private clients, with Natalia Pogodzik joining the team as private client support after moving from customer services.

Marketing efforts have been strengthened, with Alexandra Hale promoted to head of marketing and communications. Hale highlighted the importance of their producer portfolio: “We are honoured to represent some of the most iconic wineries in the world and take pride in sourcing the superstars of the future. Our search for new producers is key to our growth.”

Further support comes from the promotion of Alessandro Comitini and the hiring of Hannah McKay, both joining the brand management team under portfolio director Nicolas Clerc MS.

Fleming also shared plans to shift the company’s marketing approach: “In appointing Ally [Alexandra Hale], I’ve been clear to focus more on PR, events, and relationships rather than data-driven marketing. We need to raise the profile of the incredible wines from our suppliers and showcase Armit Wines' position in the market.”

With growth plans for the future, more hires are expected over the next year.







