Majority stakeholders swoop in on Sopexa

By Jo Gilbert

The PR agency behind 31 Days German Riesling and Champagne Nicolas Feuillatte has new owners.

Hopscotch, a Paris-based communication consulting group and “major player” in digital and social media, public relations and events, is about to acquire a majority stake in the food, drink and lifestyle agency by buying up 35.5%.

This is in addition to the group’s existing 30.5%, meaning it will have a total 66% stake in the company's capital.

Sopexa has a number of high-profile wine accounts in its firmament, including the Harpers-backed 31 Days of German Riesling and Rioja 10x10 initiatives.

Hopscotch has been involved with Sopexa for some time, collaborated on several projects in 2018.

The relationship was then strengthened in April with two Hopscotch appointments to a renewed board of directors and a new chairmanship.

“We are very happy to once again be able to capitalise on the strengths that Hopscotch and Sopexa share,” said Frédéric Bedin, chairman of the board at Hopscotch. “Together, we will cover all of the key business sectors (tech, automotive, luxury, banking/insurance, industry, healthcare, food and others) as well as the full range of communications activities, from digital media to events to public relations and shopper experience.”

Hopscotch said the new arrangement will allow the agency to cultivate its own “unique DNA”, by focusing on helping to assist current clients and win new accounts internationally.

Sopexa assists companies, brands, trade organisations and institutions worldwide, with a strong focus on French accounts including bodies in the Loire, Roussillon, Champagne and Provence.











