Vinexpo and Comexposium unveil new joint venture

By Mathew Lyons
Published:  16 September, 2020

Vinexpo and Comexposium have unveiled details of their new joint venture, named Vinexposium, which was first announced in January.

The Vinexposium portfolio of events comprises Wine Paris & Vinexpo Paris, WOW! Meetings, Vinexpo New York, Vinexpo Hong Kong, WBWE Asia, Vinexpo Bordeaux, Vinexpo Shanghai, and WBWE Amsterdam, as well as Vinexpo Explorer and World Wine Meetings.

The new organisation has the support of Vinisud and VinoVision Paris and the leading French wine marketing organisations. It has been established to support and promote the wine industry internationally as the Covid-19 crisis continues to impact on the marketplace and drive radical change.

Rodolphe Lameyse, chief executive of Vinexposium, said: “We will do everything in our power to ensure that Vinexposium is a preferred partner for industry stakeholders across-the-board in the coming years.

“The current crisis situation underscores the relevance of this alliance and makes Vinexposium an agile, resilient facilitator of global trade in wines and spirits. We constantly liaise with our clients and partners and are ramping up our ability to adapt and offer them as many opportunities as possible.”

New initiatives from Vinexposium include the launch of T@sting, a turnkey solution designed for producers who cannot attend in person, and WOW! Meetings, a two-day business convention dedicated to the global organic community. 

It has also unveiled Vinexposium.Connect, a new global range of online content, services and solutions.

Christophe Navarre, chairman of Vinexposium, said: “By enhancing its expertise, Vinexposium is demonstrating its determination to support the industry and to provide backing for companies by enabling them to adapt, find solutions and grow their presence in international markets with high growth potential and thereby continue to meet their targets despite the changing economic and social climate.”

Vinexposium is owned 50/50 by its two stakeholders.

Harpers will be its UK media partner.

