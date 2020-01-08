Vinexpo and Comexposium join forces

By Mathew Lyons

Leading global wine event organisations Vinexpo and Comexposium are to join forces in a new body.

The aim of the new company, as yet unnamed, is “to become the world's leading organiser of events dedicated to wines and spirits”. Its events currently have over 5,900 exhibitors and 78,000 visitors annually from 140 countries.

Existing events it will manage include Vinexpo in Bordeaux, Paris, Hong Kong, Shanghai and New York; Vinexpo Explorer events; Wine Paris, which includes Vinisud and Vinovision Paris; World Wine Meetings; and the World Bulk Wine Exhibition in Amsterdam and Asia.

It will also look to develop new events worldwide for the global wine and spirits industry geared to its three principal market segments: bulk wines, entry-level-to-premium wines and spirits, and super-premium-to-luxury wines and spirits.

The joint venture will also enable further expansion into the Asian and American markets for its stakeholders.

“By bringing our skills and expertise closer together, the professionals in the wine and spirits sector will have a key partner for their business development, able to support them year-round and throughout the world,” said Rodolphe Lameyse, Vinexpo CEO.

The new partnership extends the collaboration between the two organisations agreed last May when it was announced that their two events, Vinexpo Paris and Wine Paris, would be held together at the same venue in Paris in 2020 from 10th to 12th February.

Details of the joint venture are expected to be finalised by June. It has the support of thirteen French wine marketing organisations, the strategic board of Vinexpo and the boards of directors of Vinisud and Vinovision Paris.

Laurent Noël, Comexposium division director, said: “This alliance will strengthen the international strategy of Comexposium in wines and spirits and will create value for all stakeholders, with bellwether events and an increasing presence throughout the world.”

Fabrice Rieu, chairman of Vinisud, said: “This joint initiative is a historical moment for our brand and all its stakeholders, allowing France, with its richness and expertise, to regain its place on the centre of the world stage as a reference and leader in professional events dedicated to wines and spirits.”