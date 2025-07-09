Hallgarten & Novum Wines continues expansion with 18 new staff

By Jaq Bayles

Hallgarten & Novum Wines has added 18 new team members in a move that means it has boosted its numbers by nearly 50% in the last 18 months.

The specialist importer had just over 100 team members at the beginning of 2024 and now boasts almost 150 as it continues a strategic expansion drive following its acquisition by Coterie Holdings in December 2023.

The new appointments are aimed at strengthening key departments, including customer services, marketing, brand management, logistics and sales.

Hallgarten Wines MD Andrew Bewes said: “The past year and a half has been transformational for the business, as we have strived to achieve balanced, significant growth across all sectors, while improving our service to customers.

“We have invested in systems and people across the entire business, and we take great pride in being increasingly recognised as a company that people want to work for and do business with.”

“As we progress through 2025, our aim is to further reinforce our position as the go-to wine supplier for premium hospitality, independent wine merchants, retail and events.

Our quest to attract the most talented people to Hallgarten underpins our commercial and strategic plans, and our absolute commitment to customers, both old and new.”

Among the new recruits are Obaro Agalabri, formerly of NielsenIQ, as insights manager;

Katie Bowden, formerly of Casella Family Brands, as customer marketing manager; Elvis Muturi as brand coordinator, and Lauren Jones, Hallgarten’s third HeadStart apprentice, as junior brand manager.

There have been several new appointments to Hallgarten’s national accounts and regional sales teams as well as its business development department

Hallgarten has also promoted a number of its sales team internally, while the customer services department has seen significant expansion, including six new hires.









