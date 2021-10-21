WSET takes a new approach to events via training hub

By Michelle Perrett

The Wine & Spirit Education Trust (WSET) is launching the WSET Events Hub, which will offer virtual events, as part of a new trade and consumer events strategy.

The WSET Events Hub will be hosted on WSET’s YouTube channel and will offer a series of events across the current academic year targeting different audiences including wine enthusiasts, wine professionals, spirits professionals and alumni.

The format of the events will vary according to the target audience, from webinars and masterclasses to Q&A sessions and IG Lives (Instagram live streams).

Attendees are able to join the events live and all sessions are recorded and published as on-demand.

The first session, Eaux de Vie: In Essence, takes place on 21 October.

In this interview, WSET’s Nick King will explore the subject of fruit distillates with expert Barney Wilczak of the Capreolus Distillery.

The WSET’s head of events and partnerships, Ami Wilkinson, said: “We are really excited to be launching our new Events Hub. This will enable us to deliver our own programme of activity for the first time and provide a 24/7 stream of knowledge for industry professionals and enthusiasts. The Events Hub will enable us to gain a better understanding of our target audiences and further develop our content to meet different audience needs.”

Other events already scheduled include ‘How to create the perfect food and wine matches’ with Bonnie Buchanan, WSET Americas on 2 December and a blind tasting the WSET Diploma way with WSET’s Victoria Burt MW and Christopher Martin DipWSET on 8 December 2021.

WSET recently revealed that a record number of students were awarded WSET qualifications during the previous academic year, according to the Wine & Spirit Education Trust.









