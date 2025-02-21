Subscriber login Close [x]
IWC unveils bolstered leadership team

By Jo Gilbert
Published:  21 February, 2025

The International Wine Challenge (IWC) is ushering in a new era by adding several new hires to its leadership team, including former Harpers publisher Lee Sharkey (pictured, centre).

Now operating independently as IWC Events Limited under the ownership of Chris Ashton, the company has welcomed three new faces: Lee Sharkey, who will take on the role of commercial director; Lucy Marcuson, events manager; and Adriana Lyon-Shaw, head of digital marketing.

Sharkey was previously publisher for both Harpers Wine & Spirit and Drinks Retailing at Agile Media. In a role that spanned a decade, she was also sat at the helm of several major events such as SITT, the Specialists Importers Trade Tasting. 

Also new to the IWC team, Marcuson (left) has previously worked in events, marketing and PR for Armit Wines, Lea & Sandeman, 67 Pall Mall and The Drinks Trust. Meanwhile, Lyon-Shaw (right) has worked for e-commerce giant Alibaba and recently with Ashton on his new Drink Japan event. Chris Boiling remains the editor of Canopy, the fortnightly International Wine Challenge newsletter which goes out to 41,000 registered users in 75 countries.  

Ashton said: “I am delighted to have been able to recruit a new team with a wealth of wine trade knowledge and experience to help me deliver my plans for the International Wine Challenge. The plan is for the Challenge to continue to evolve, building on its reputation as the world’s leading wine competition. Our vision is to expand our global reach and solidify our reputation as the ultimate benchmark for wine excellence.”

In its 41st year, the IWC is a global wine competition where every wine is assessed blind and awarded with gold, silver, bronze and commended medals.

In October 2024, the Challenge was bought by new company IWC Events Limited from previous owners William Reed. The competition is now owned by Ashton who has been involved in the organisation of the event under two previous owners and will be run as a stand-alone business for the first time. 



