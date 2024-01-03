Subscriber login Close [x]
YouGov poll shows rise in popularity of low & no

By James Bayley
Published:  03 January, 2024

The Portman Group’s sixth annual survey in partnership with YouGov reveals young people are the biggest consumers of low & no alcohol alternatives, with nearly half (44%) of 18-24-year-olds surveyed considering themselves either occasional or regular drinkers of alcohol alternatives, compared to 31% in 2022.

Trends also show that the younger generation is now the soberest age group, with 39% of 18-24 year olds not drinking alcohol at all.

There was also a rise in respondents who have seen their alcohol consumption decrease as a result of low & no products (23% compared to 21% in 2022), excluding those who did not drink alcohol before first trying a low & no alcohol alternative.

Meanwhile, over a third (35%) of those surveyed now consider themselves an occasional or regular drinker of alcohol alternatives – a significant increase from 2022 (29%).

Portman’s research suggests moderation is at the heart of the continued rise of low & no in the UK, with three-quarters (75%) of UK drinkers having at least tried a low and no alcohol alternative, compared to a third (33%) of non-drinkers.

For the sixth year in a row, the most popular reasons to drink alcohol alternatives are to avoid drinking excessively at social events and to be able to drive home.

Of those who could recall, UK consumers most often drink these products alternating with alcohol or on drink-free days during the week and 83% first tried an alcohol alternative through a product which shared branding with an alcoholic product.

Matt Lambert, CEO of the Portman Group said: “It is welcome to see a further rise in the popularity of low and no alcohol alternatives as well as further evidence of how they are an important tool to help UK drinkers, particularly younger adults, to drink responsibly.

“The availability of alcohol alternatives has never been more abundant and we eagerly await the outcome of the recent UK government consultation on low alcohol descriptors, which we hope will further facilitate the growth of the UK low and no alcohol market.”



