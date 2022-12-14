85% of alcohol product complaints concern appeal to underage drinkers

By James Bayley

A new alcohol report has found that 85% of formal complaints considered by the Portman Group's Independent Complaints Panel (ICP) were regarding whether alcohol packaging and marketing had particular appeal to under-18s.

The report reveals that the ICP reviewed more complaints about products appealing to under-18s in 2022 than any other category.

However, the majority (76%) of these complaints were not upheld, indicating a strong alignment between producers in the sector and the Code of Practice.

READ MORE: Portman Group updates alcohol labelling guidelines



The report also found that producers were more likely to seek advice and guidance on appeal to under-18s (29%) than any other category. This was followed by advice on immoderate consumption (20%) and bravado (15%), demonstrating increased awareness and proactivity from producers to ensure responsible marketing and labelling practices.

In addition, the increase in complaints coincides with a fall in underage drinking worldwide, highlighting the increased awareness and action from producers to ensure that alcohol marketing does not have a particular appeal to people under the age of 18.

Complaints were considered in relation to the naming, packaging and promotion of alcoholic drinks, and included products which used shimmering liquid and interactive elements such as lights and illustrations.

This year, the ICP upheld a complaint under the Code of Practice on Alcohol Sponsorship against premium spirits brand Jatt Life’s sponsorship of Cannon Run, a luxury driving even. A number of Code rules were deemed to have been transgressed, including using images of those who were, or looked as if they were, under 25.

Matt Lambert, CEO of the Portman Group, said: “As a self-regulatory body, we work effectively with a responsible sector to ensure that we eliminate irresponsible marketing, and discourage those under 18 from being attracted to alcohol.

“It is positive to see producers continuing to take advantage of our Advisory Service to ensure that their products comply with the Portman Group’s Codes of Practice, and we encourage others to do so to help eliminate underage drinking.”

For more information on the Independent Complaints Panel, please visit: https://www.portmangroup.org.uk/panel-members/







