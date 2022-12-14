Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

85% of alcohol product complaints concern appeal to underage drinkers

By James Bayley
Published:  14 December, 2022

A new alcohol report has found that 85% of formal complaints considered by the Portman Group's Independent Complaints Panel (ICP) were regarding whether alcohol packaging and marketing had particular appeal to under-18s.

The report reveals that the ICP reviewed more complaints about products appealing to under-18s in 2022 than any other category. 

However, the majority (76%) of these complaints were not upheld, indicating a strong alignment between producers in the sector and the Code of Practice.

The report also found that producers were more likely to seek advice and guidance on appeal to under-18s (29%) than any other category. This was followed by advice on immoderate consumption (20%) and bravado (15%), demonstrating increased awareness and proactivity from producers to ensure responsible marketing and labelling practices.

In addition, the increase in complaints coincides with a fall in underage drinking worldwide, highlighting the increased awareness and action from producers to ensure that alcohol marketing does not have a particular appeal to people under the age of 18. 

Complaints were considered in relation to the naming, packaging and promotion of alcoholic drinks, and included products which used shimmering liquid and interactive elements such as lights and illustrations.

This year, the ICP upheld a complaint under the Code of Practice on Alcohol Sponsorship against premium spirits brand Jatt Life’s sponsorship of Cannon Run, a luxury driving even. A number of Code rules were deemed to have been transgressed, including using images of those who were, or looked as if they were, under 25.

Matt Lambert, CEO of the Portman Group, said: “As a self-regulatory body, we work effectively with a responsible sector to ensure that we eliminate irresponsible marketing, and discourage those under 18 from being attracted to alcohol. 

“It is positive to see producers continuing to take advantage of our Advisory Service to ensure that their products comply with the Portman Group’s Codes of Practice, and we encourage others to do so to help eliminate underage drinking.”

For more information on the Independent Complaints Panel, please visit: https://www.portmangroup.org.uk/panel-members/



 

Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Most read articles

Tim Atkin MW: On the trail of Peruvian wine

Harpers Design Awards 2022: The results

Millennial fallout threatens premiumisation

Bibendum predicts its top 10 drinks tren...

Majestic freezes on-trade prices until A...

Red flags for fine wine, says Liv-ex

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

Talking Torbato: Sardinia's rising star

Blind Ambition Review – rags-to-riches story is important lesson for wine industry

Wet stones and other WSET befuddlements

Blogs »

Past stories »

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2022. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95