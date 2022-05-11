Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Portman Group updates alcohol labelling guidelines

By James Bayley
Published:  11 May, 2022

Today, the Portman Group, the alcohol social responsibility body and alcohol marketing self-regulator, has updated its Alcohol Labelling Guidelines, providing best practice guidance to alcohol producers.

The Guidance sets the minimum recommended best practice elements for product labelling, including providing unit information, a pregnancy message or symbol, and a direction to Drinkaware. The update also suggests that labels incorporate the Chief Medical Officers’ Low-Risk Drinking Guidelines 2016.

The previous edition was published in 2017 in collaboration with the British Beer and Pub Association, National Association of Cider Makers, Scotch Whisky Association, and the Wine and Spirit Trade Association. The updated guidance is now formally supported by the Society of Independent Brewers, ensuring that there is a more explicit consideration of the role of smaller producers in sharing public health information.  

The Guidance builds on over a decade of success in improving access to information, resulting in more than 99% of products containing a pregnancy warning message or logo, 94% demonstrating unit content, 93% displaying a Drinkaware or responsibility message, and almost four in five (79%) carrying the latest UK Chief Medical Officer low-risk drinking guidelines.

Producers looking to implement the guidance are encouraged to use the Portman Group’s free Advisory Service, which offers confidential support to producers in developing their marketing.

In response to the updated guidance, Matt Lambert, CEO of the Portman Group, said: “The Portman Group continues to set industry standards effectively, responsively, and at no cost to the public purse. We are proud of the huge progress made by the industry, which already widely commits to responsible alcohol labelling. This updated guidance will further enhance adherence, and we hope will help small producers continue to market their products responsibly.”

This comes as Drinkaware, the independent UK alcohol education charity, lowers its licensing price for smaller producers and re-sellers. Drinkaware wants to reach as many people at the risk of harmful drinking by having a strong message across most producers and re-sellers of alcohol to the public. 

From mid-June, any organisation with an annual turnover from alcohol sales of £2.5m (inc duty, exc VAT) or less can apply to use Drinkaware’s protected IP via www.drinkaware.co.uk. The cost of the agreement will be £50 + VAT per annum, with the aim to support widespread take-up across the industry’s smaller producers and operators.

Adam Jones, Business Development & Partnerships Director at Drinkaware., said, “We hope that by making the Drinkaware logo license fee more accessible and cost-effective for smaller producers and re-sellers, we can reach as many people as possible who are at risk of harmful drinking.  We also think this is an important step in recognising the change in the profile of the drinks industry, which has seen a huge number of smaller producers and sellers emerge over recent years.” 

Read the full guidance here.



Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Most read articles

Moët teases permanent Harrods Champagne bar

Lanchester Group invests £20m in new sel...

Simpsons' Wine Estate unveils major expa...

Yellow Tail owners to sell vineyard hold...

Top 25 Sommeliers to celebrate best in t...

Madame F launches rosé in Sainsbury's na...

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

The Comfort of Another Round

Long Read: Daring to dream of a Golden Era of hospitality

South Africa's high hopes

Blogs »

Past stories »

Jobs 

...

Australian Vintage Ltd: Trade Marketing Executive UK, Europe and America

...

Australian Vintage Ltd: Assistant Brand Manager - UK, Europe and North America

Jobs »
About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2022. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95