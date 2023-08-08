Punch Pubs & Co and Beam Suntory join Portman Group as associate members

By James Bayley

The Portman Group, the alcohol regulator and social responsibility body, has announced today (8 August) that Punch Pubs & Co and Beam Suntory have joined as associate members.

The addition of Punch Pubs & Co to the fold marks the first dedicated UK pub company to join the group, whilst Beam Suntory will join other premium spirits companies such as Campari and Pernod Ricard UK as members.

Formed in 1989, the Portman Group has over 160 Code signatories from producers, retailers and membership bodies, and is funded by 19 member and associate member companies.

The Group recently launched a new tier called ‘associate membership’, enabling companies to engage with and support the Group whilst tailoring the commitment level that is best suited to their needs.

In welcoming the new associate members, Matt Lambert, CEO of the Portman Group (both) said: “I am delighted that Punch Pubs and Beam Suntory have joined the Portman Group as our first associate members. It is great to expand our representation across the industry and this demonstrates the hospitality sector’s commitment to responsible marketing practices. I am also pleased to launch this new tier of membership, enabling more companies to join and further strengthening our remit to regulate effectively at no cost to the taxpayer.”

Punch Pubs & Co is an independent pub company with around 1,300 pubs across the UK. Punch was recognised as the Best Leased and Tenanted Pub Company 2020 and 2022 by the Publican Awards.

Clive Chesser, CEO of Punch Pubs & Co (left) added: “We are delighted to partner with the Portman Group as its first pub company. The move demonstrates our commitment to the highest standards of alcohol responsibility in the on-trade and at the same time further enhances our ESG commitment centred around good health and well-being. We look forward to supporting and working with the Portman Group and being part of the valuable work they do in promoting moderation in alcohol consumption.”

Meanwhile, Beam Suntory is known for its numerous popular premium spirits, including Jim Beam, Maker’s Mark and the House of Suntory portfolio, Beam Suntory is a global company with approximately 6,000 employees in more than 30 countries. Headquartered in New York City, Beam Suntory is a subsidiary of Suntory Holdings Limited of Japan.

Nick Temperley, GM, UK & Ireland, Beam Suntory (right) said: “Beam Suntory is thrilled to join the Portman Group as one of its new associate members and we wholeheartedly support the work it does. We have long adhered to the Portman Group’s Codes of Practice and industry standards, which align with our own commitments to responsibility as part of our long-term and ambitious Proof Positive strategy. We are delighted to be playing a part in the Portman Group’s important work.”







