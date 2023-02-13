Analysis: Tougher ad guidelines

For a long time, alcohol’s advertising regulations have been clear. Led by the CAP and BCAP codes for broadcast and non-broadcast media, ASA rulings and the Portman Group’s Code of Conduct, advertising of licensed and age-restricted products in the UK should not incite people to adopt styles of drinking that are unwise, target under 18s or encourage excessive drinking. Ads cannot be portrayed as mood boosting or therapeutic, either – something Brewdog discovered when it tried to market its hard seltzer cans with a wink and a nod to industry watchdogs.
Access to this article is restricted.
You need to have a valid subscription to access this content. If you already have a subscription please log in.
Subscribe
Subscribe today for unrestricted access to ALL content and receive all email newsletters.
Already a subscriber?
Please log in using the link at the top of the page to see this article and all subscriber-only content.