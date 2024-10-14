Drinks United appoints programme manager to lead industry culture change

By James Bayley

Drinks United, the joint initiative by The Drinks Trust, WSTA and WSET, has named Laura Aiken as programme manager to steer its three-year strategy aimed at reshaping the UK drinks industry. Aiken brings experience in managing global culture change projects.

Aiken’s role will focus on advancing Drinks United’s goal of building a safer, more inclusive and united industry. Her main tasks include developing and executing the three-year strategic plan, which prioritises safeguarding, inclusion and leadership engagement.

“My priority is conducting a thorough audit of current EDI efforts and addressing gaps, while setting up a resource and signposting hub to support individuals and businesses,” Aiken (pictured) said.

“We’re looking for support from senior leaders to help drive change and embed inclusive practices. Everyone deserves a safe, supportive place to thrive, and I’m honoured to work with the Drinks United board and Advisory Council,” she added.

Drinks United’s strategy involves partnering with industry leaders, sharing best practices through an online hub, and gathering insights via a planned survey to shape future efforts.

Michelle Brampton, CEO of WSET, said: “We are thrilled to welcome Laura to Drinks United. Her expertise in creating cultural change within organisations will play a key role in shaping a safer, more inclusive and united future for the drinks industry.”