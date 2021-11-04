The Drinks Trust launches industry survey in the wake of the pandemic

By Michelle Perrett

The Drinks Trust has launched a new survey for 2021, which is seeking to establish how members of the hospitality and drinks industry are feeling in the wake of the Covid pandemic.

The survey, to run from 4 to 26 November, wants to understand what people’s concerns are and to better understand their thoughts on diversity and inclusion in the drinks industry.

The results will help to evolve the services and support supplied by The Drinks Trust and businesses in the drinks and hospitality sectors.

The survey, which has four sections including one on wellbeing and one on diversity, has been created by We Are Wellbeing in association with Best Bar None, The Burnt Chef Project, NDML, NTIA, SIBA, WSET and WSTA.

The charity said that the last 18 months has proved to be one of the “most challenging times” for the industry and there was “unprecedented need” to help those impacted by Government restrictions due to Covid-19.

The Drinks Trust said it had responded to these challenges, evolved its services and delivered support “unparalleled” in its history.

In 2020, The Drinks Trust spent over £1.2m in supporting the industry, providing direct assistance to over 5,000 individuals, with 2,619 people receiving emergency grants.

The Drinks Trust CEO Ross Carter said: “We are very keen to continue to understand the needs of the people within our industry so we can ensure we provide the best possible support to them. The 2021 survey is an evolution of our first survey last year. We ask all businesses to share the survey so we can build a comprehensive picture.”

To fill out the survey click here.

Earlier this week, it was revealed that The Drinks Trust was partnering with Equal Measures, an initiative to deliver greater opportunities for under-represented groups in the drinks industry.

In October, the charity launched ‘Cream of the Crop’, its first ever charity auction aiming to raise £75k to support the people who produce and pour drinks across the UK.









