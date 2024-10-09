Alejandro López appointed new winemaker of Bodegas Beronia

By James Bayley

Alejandro López has been named as the new winemaker and technical manager of Bodegas Beronia, taking over from Matías Calleja, who held the position for 42 years.

Recognised in 2018 by Decanter as one of the Top 10 Emerging Spanish Winemakers, López (pictured) has been described as a “key figure and leader in the new generation of winemakers who are leading trends in Spain.” He brings extensive experience to the Rioja Alta winery, which was the first in the world to receive LEED V4 BD+C and LEED Gold sustainable building certification.

López holds degrees in viticulture and oenology from the University of La Rioja and agricultural engineering from the University of Navarra. His career began advising winemakers on organic farming before working in wineries across Chile, Italy and the USA. Returning to Rioja, he has since held senior roles at prominent wineries in Rioja Alavesa and Haro.

“We will stay true to our roots and traditions while embracing new challenges that help us refine our vineyard classification and continue producing wines that authentically express our terroir,” López said of his new role.

Calleja, who leaves a lasting legacy, was a strong advocate for sustainability, aiming to “leave a better, more sustainable world for future generations.” His tenure saw Beronia win multiple awards and become known for a meticulous focus on quality and innovation.

López is now set to guide the winery’s future, focusing on innovation, sustainability and excellence – principles that have defined Beronia’s wines. “Our team faces the exciting task of creating wines that resonate with consumers, speak their language, offer a gastronomic profile and tell stories that elevate the experience,” López said.

López’s appointment follows a milestone achievement for Bodegas Beronia in 2022, when it became the first winery in the world to receive a sustainable construction certification from the US Green Building Council’s LEED programme (Leadership in Energy Efficiency and Sustainable Design). The design of the winery, which uses geothermal energy for climate control and a ‘Cleanwood’ system for barrels, was developed in collaboration with engineers, architects and environmental experts.

The building, integrated into the Rioja landscape with its green roof gardens and low environmental impact, has won several international architectural awards, including recognition at the World Architecture Festival and the Architecture Masterprize.







