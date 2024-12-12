LWC adds Carlos Serres to portfolio

By Andrew Catchpole

Leading national wholesaler LWC has added Riojan producer Carlos Serres to its portfolio, agreeing to exclusive distribution of six of its wines to UK on-trade customers.

Founded in 1896 in the historic Railway Station District in Haro, the producer is one of a handful of nineteenth century Riojan wineries still in operation today, being part of the largest concentration of centenary estates in the world.

Along with the Crianza, Reserva and Gran Reserva wines, LWC has folded in the Carlos Serres Rosé, Viura-Tempranillo Blanco and Organic Tempranillo to its ranks.

“We are absolutely delighted to welcome the magnificent Carlos Serres to the LWC wine portfolio,” said Frances Bentley, wine buyer for LWC.

“From the offset, there was a lot that drew us to Carlos Serres. From its incredible wines and reputation to its copious international awards, stand out labels and core family values, so many boxes were ticked,” she added.

“However, one thing that really shone through for us was its sustainability credentials. The winery’s commitment to innovation, eco-friendly viticulture, and organically farmed vineyards is clear to see in the Rioja Alta subregion. Carlos Serres incorporates sustainability into all areas of production, and this is something LWC holds in high esteem.”

The addition of the Carlos Serres wines forms part of a broader and ongoing portfolio refresh and update at LWC, which saw the wholesaler performing particularly well at this year’s Harpers-run Sommelier Wine Awards, where its entries scooped some 74 medals.

The Carlos Serres wines will be shown at LWC’s busy schedule of trade events and tastings throughout 2025.







