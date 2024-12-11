Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

EU wine exports to Chinese mainland in major decline says new report

By James Lawrence
Published:  11 December, 2024

Eurostat, a Directorate-General of the European Commission, has released its preliminary figures on wine exports from eight European producing countries.

Tracking shipments to Canada, China, US and UK during the first nine months of the year, Eurostat’s figures suggest that the thirst for imported labels in China is waning, comparing exports to the same period in 2023.

According to Eurostat's data, imports of Greek wines to the Chinese mainland fell by 76% in value between 2024 and 2023, while shipments of Hungarian, Portuguese and French products declined by 55%, 22% and 13 % respectively.

Yet results from the US market were more positive: Italian exports increased 8% YoY, just pipped to the post by Germany, which saw a 9% rise.

However, the looming threat of 'Trump tariffs' following the US election result may lead to a US/EU trade war, an eventuality that would surely harm EU producers attempting to tap this lucrative but complex three-tier market.

Meanwhile, there were also noticeable declines in exports to the UK, with shipments of Austrian wine falling 31% YoY.

In addition, exports of Portuguese and French labels fell by 21% and 9% respectively.

Of the eight countries surveyed, only Italy and Germany remained stable at 0% growth in UK value.

According to the IWSR, wine consumption has been in decline in its traditional continental European markets for decades, with a growing moderation trend and rising competition from other categories cited as two major causes.



Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Most read articles

Coterie acquires Global Wine Solutions

Harpers Design Awards 2024: The full run...

Friday read: The forging of a Lebanese hero

Tim Atkin MW: Can you taste terroir?

Looking Back, Forging Ahead Q&A: Euan Ma...

Banfi joins Hallgarten & Novum Wines

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Sud de France Top 100

View the Top 100 2024 competition results here...

Blogs 

Armenia: A rising Caucasus star?

New Vinho Verde project sharpens Alvarinho focus

Lanzarote’s battle to protect tradition

Blogs »

Past stories »

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2024. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95