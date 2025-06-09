Italy’s 2025 Wine Business Program open for applicants

By Justin Keay

Opportunities in the wine trade are scarce these days, particularly for those at the start of their careers, but recent graduates and post grads with an interest in the wine industry/agribusiness can now apply for one of 20 places on the 2025 Wine Business Program.

This is an initiative promoted by the Italia del Vino Consortium in collaboration with Luiss Business School in Rome’s Villa Blanc (pictured), a renowned institution established in 1987 as the business school of Luiss University before assuming its current name in 2006 and which ranks among the global elite of business schools.

Fully funded by the Consortium, the program offers an intensive, multidisciplinary learning experience entirely in English. It includes 37 days of classroom training (September–December 2025) in wine economics, marketing and export, digital transformation, sustainability, and leadership followed by a curricular internship (January-March 2026) in one of the Consortium’s member companies. The course also features guided tastings and hands-on workshops and ends in April 2026 with students presenting final course work.

Roberta Corrà, president of Italia del Vino, described the Program as an intensive course, strongly supported by the companies in the Consortium, aimed at training highly qualified professionals to meet the challenges of the wine industry with managerial, technical, and strategic skills.

“The project was created with the goal of enriching the educational background of graduates and graduating students, offering an immersive and hands-on experience in close contact with the business world,” he said.

All participation costs, accommodation and expenses are fully covered. Top-performing participants may be offered job opportunities within the Consortium’s network of companies – established in 2009, the Consortium comprises 23 of Italy’s most famous producers active in 17 wine regions, including Banfi, Bisol, Cà Maiol, Duca di Salaparuta, Ferrari Trento and Zonin1821. Last year these companies enjoyed a combined turnover of €1.5bn with their wines accounting for some 15% of Italy’s wine exports.

Applications must be submitted exclusively online by 11 June 2025, including a CV, ID document, proof (or self-certification) of degree and any relevant certificates. The full call for applications and application link are available here.







