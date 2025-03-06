Subscriber login Close [x]
AI & wine education: a potential game changer for teaching

By Anne McHale MW
Published:  06 March, 2025

AI fear is a very real phenomenon and an ongoing concern for many as we head deeper into 2025. From governments folding AI into their models for economic growth, to the launch of Chat GPT in 2022 putting generative AI into the hands of people everywhere, the question of what exactly humans will bring to the table in the next 10, 20 or even 100 years, seems an increasingly urgent question.

