Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Curious Vines teams up with Rauzan-Ségla for education award

By Hamish Graham
Published:  17 March, 2025

Curious Vines, the support group for women and non-binary people in the wine trade, has announced an education award in partnership with the Rauzan-Ségla estate. The Rauzan-Ségla Curious Vines Bordeaux Education Award will provide a two-day discovery trip to Bourdeaux for five women or non-binary people, to elevate their knowledge of the wine region.

The five recipients of the award will have the opportunity to visit wineries including to Châteaux Berliquet, Canon and Rauzan-Ségla. The trip will also include a tailored programme of technical visits at the estates, tastings and masterclasses, as well as round-table discussions with members of the wineries and those from the wider Bourdeaux region.

One of the five awardees will gain further educational opportunities with enrolment in Wine Scholar Guild’s Bordeaux Masters programme as well as the chance to attend the Bordeaux Index 10 Years On Tasting.

Founder of Curious Vines, Queena Wong, sees the award as a fresh opportunity to expand Bourdeaux education for women and non-binary people in the wine industry.

“I am proud to have the Curious Vines platform be involved in collaborations like this in opening doors to talented people looking to make their mark in the wine world.

“This opportunity has been created for both my community and all the supporters in this award to access new perspectives for the benefit of our industry.”

Included within the award are flights from London and transfers in Bourdeaux, as well as one night’s accommodation. There is also the opportunity for travel cost assistance for award recipients living outside of the M25.

To apply for the Rauzan-Ségla Curious Vines Bordeaux Education Award you can email queena@curiousvines.co.uk or follow this link. The application deadline is Friday 4 April with awardees notified by Friday 18 April.




Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Most read articles

Dismay across Atlantic as EU tariffs on...

Sazerac Barrel Select: unique initiative...

Cava giant Raventós Codorníu achieves B...

Cautious optimism as Bibendum-owner C&C...

Domaine du Météore gains Bibendum distri...

Symington partners for first foray into...

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Sud de France Top 100

View the Top 100 2024 competition results here...

Blogs 

Vergelegen – continuity and change on the Schapenberg

Talking innovation and opening doors with LWC

Koshu brings flavour of Japan to London

Blogs »

Past stories »

Jobs 

...

Alliance Wine: Brand Manager

Jobs »
About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2025. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95