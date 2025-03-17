Curious Vines teams up with Rauzan-Ségla for education award

By Hamish Graham

Curious Vines, the support group for women and non-binary people in the wine trade, has announced an education award in partnership with the Rauzan-Ségla estate. The Rauzan-Ségla Curious Vines Bordeaux Education Award will provide a two-day discovery trip to Bourdeaux for five women or non-binary people, to elevate their knowledge of the wine region.

The five recipients of the award will have the opportunity to visit wineries including to Châteaux Berliquet, Canon and Rauzan-Ségla. The trip will also include a tailored programme of technical visits at the estates, tastings and masterclasses, as well as round-table discussions with members of the wineries and those from the wider Bourdeaux region.

One of the five awardees will gain further educational opportunities with enrolment in Wine Scholar Guild’s Bordeaux Masters programme as well as the chance to attend the Bordeaux Index 10 Years On Tasting.

Founder of Curious Vines, Queena Wong, sees the award as a fresh opportunity to expand Bourdeaux education for women and non-binary people in the wine industry.

“I am proud to have the Curious Vines platform be involved in collaborations like this in opening doors to talented people looking to make their mark in the wine world.

“This opportunity has been created for both my community and all the supporters in this award to access new perspectives for the benefit of our industry.”

Included within the award are flights from London and transfers in Bourdeaux, as well as one night’s accommodation. There is also the opportunity for travel cost assistance for award recipients living outside of the M25.

To apply for the Rauzan-Ségla Curious Vines Bordeaux Education Award you can email queena@curiousvines.co.uk or follow this link. The application deadline is Friday 4 April with awardees notified by Friday 18 April.









