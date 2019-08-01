Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Half of China's middle class population drinks imported wine

By Mathew Lyons
Published:  01 August, 2019

Despite falling wine import volumes, China continues to mature as a market, according to the latest country report from Wine Intelligence.

Around 52 million Chinese drink imported wine at least twice a year, out of an urban mid-to-high income population of around 112 million.

The number who drink imported wine on a regular basis – that is, monthly or more – is around 33 million individuals.

One sign of the market maturing is the evolution of two new consumer segments, Wine Intelligence reports.

‘Engaged Explorers’, are high-spending consumers who are frequently willing to explore beyond traditional wine categories. Alongside these are the ‘Status Seekers’, who drink wine as a demonstration of social status and are willing to spend more on a bottle of wine.

Both segments developed out the previously identified ‘Prestige-seeking Traditionalist’ category of affluent consumers who primarily drank red wine and equated price with quality.

The largest consumer category remains that of the ‘Social Newbies’. With the youngest demographic among the segments, this represents those, most likely at the start of their careers, who are yet to develop an interest in wine and are still experimenting with the various categories.

Those Chinese consumers who drink wine for its medicinal value, the ‘Health Sippers’, are now the smallest market segment.

As Harpers reported in May, the World Bulk Wine Exhibition has launched its first Chinese edition in response to the booming market for bulk wine imports into China.

Bulk wine imports to China hit 176 million litres in 2018, up from 31 million litres in 2000. China is now the fifth largest importer of bulk wine worldwide, after Germany (615 million litres in 2018), France (543 million litres), the UK (500 million litres) and the US (251 million litres).

According to a recent IWSR/Vinexpo report, red wine accounts for 89% of wine consumption in China, with white rising to 9%.

The main providers of bulk-wine imports are Chile, at 93 million litres (up 66% year on year), and Australia (45.9 million litres, up 22.8%).




Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Jobs 

...

Agile Media: International Sales Executive (Italian/French/Spanish speaker)

...

North South Wines: Head of UK Sales - On Trade and Independent Off Trade

...

North South Wines: Logistics and Forecasting Manager

Jobs »

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the print edition and the latest issue, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

Ines Salpico: Portugal’s quiet wine revolution

Blogs »

Most read articles

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2019. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
Longley House, International Drive, Southgate Avenue, Crawley, West Sussex RH10 6AQ.
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95