Drinks United launch new website to promote DEI initiative

By Hamish Graham
Published:  05 February, 2025

Drinks United, the joint collaboration between the WSTA, the WSET and The Drinks Trust to promote inclusivity with the drinks trade, has launched a new website to promote its diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) initiative.

The website includes the aims of the campaign, Drinks United news and a resource hub providing individuals and businesses with practical tools, training and ready to implement HR policy frameworks.

The campaign's key aims include ensuring safety and harassment prevention, providing and promoting access to DEI resources, and increasing representation and fostering inclusivity.

Nicky Burston (pictured), CEO of The Drinks Trust, hopes the new website can propel the Drinks United campaign forward.

“The website has been developed to help businesses who might not have their own internal structures to deliver a DEI programme as well as individuals who are looking for support,” she said. “This website is a first step, and we have plans in the future for a more dynamic platform that will offer interactive resources, best-practice tools, and tailored industry support.”

Some of the challenges it hopes to help face include recent analysis that found 37% of women in wine report harassment, that only 25.8% of leadership roles in hospitality are held by women and that ethnic minorities make up only 9% of the food and drinks trade despite making up 14% of the UK’s population.

On top of this is the fact that 60% SMEs lack a dedicated HR support which makes tackling these challenges all the more difficult.

The Drinks United team is supported by an Advisory Board which includes industry figures at the forefront of diversity and inclusion momentum such as Queena Wong of Curious Vines.



