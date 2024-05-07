Joint WSTA, Drinks Trust and WSET initiative aims to create ‘meaningful changes’ on EDI

By Jo Gilbert

The WSTA, The Drinks Trust and the WSET are currently coordinating an industry response to the issues identified around safeguarding and equity for those working in drinks, with the next step on the journey being a seminar at this month’s London Wine Fair (LWF).

The initiative has Equity, Diversity & Inclusion (EDI) at its core. Its purpose is to create an ‘inclusive and equitable UK drinks industry, where everyone feels welcome, safe and supported’, the bodies said in a joint statement.

Following a successful industry wide EDI consultative meeting at Vintners’ Hall attended by over 70 members of the UK drinks trade last month, the programme board has now announced a seminar at the LWF, titled ‘Creating change: Improving safeguarding and equity in the drinks industry’.

Read more: London Wine Fair 2024 unveils session schedule

Members of the trade are invited to join this session, which will include an update on the progress of the programme alongside some leading figures from the world of drinks and hospitality. These guests will share their stories, as well as the initiatives they have spearheaded with the aim of creating positive change.

The session will conclude by sharing details of how the trade can get involved with this industry wide initiative, including its advisory committee. To register your interest in getting involved with the committee, contact miles@wsta.com or nicky.forrest@thisisphipps.com.

The LWF session will be held on 21 May, 11.30-12.30pm.







