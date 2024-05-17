Subscriber login Close [x]
    Drinks Retailing magazine - reporter

    Published:  17 May, 2024

    If you’ve started your career in journalism, you’re looking for a new challenge and you’re excited to learn more about the drinks industry, this is the job for you. We’re looking for a social media savvy reporter to work with the editor. You’ll be finding stories, attending industry briefings and helping with our incredible roster of in-house events.

    Reporter - Drinks Retailing magazine  

    Contract: Full time, UK-based (hybrid working, at least one day per week in the office)

    Salary: £25,000

    Drinks Retailing counts the prestigious Drinks Retailing Awards as well as tastings and competitions the International Cider Challenge, the International Beer Challenge and SITT (Specialist Importers Trade Tasting) among its events. And we’re working on more!

    Duties

    • Assist the editor in producing engaging and insightful content for both print and online at drinksretailingnews.co.uk
    • Proof reading 
    • Use our social media platforms to maximise the reach of our content, assist sales with social media marketing for awards and events - and engage with our audience
    • Assist the editor and the events team to survey our extensive database to create content, awards and events
    • Build your own bank of trade contacts
    • Travel and attend events in the UK and overseas, including some on-the-road awards judging

    Requirements

    • Some experience as an editorial assistant or similar
    • Social media skills
    • Knowledge of SEO
    • A journalism or media qualification

    Bonus

    • Interest in the drinks industry
    • A drinks-related qualification
    • A UK driving licence

    While Drinks Retailing may’ve been championing the UK drinks market since 1863, we’re a forward-looking and innovative title. The ideal candidate will be social media savvy, open to suggesting and implementing new ideas, be creative and have a flair for writing engaging copy. The reporter will also be expected to attend some evening events as well as occasionally travel overseas.

    Email CV and cover letter to: lucy.britner@agilemedia.co.uk.

    The company

    Agile Media is a dynamic, fast growing B2B drinks publishing and events company based in Burgess Hill. Now in its 16th year, the company produces print, digital, awards and tasting events in the UK and internationally, with market leading titles Drinks Retailing, Harpers Wine & Spirit, Drinks International and CLASS.

