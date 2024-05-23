North South Wines: Cash & Carry National Account Manager

Reporting into the Head of Off Trade Sales this role has no direct reports and is home based. You will be out in trade up to 3 days per week, with additional days in the Office in Bicester with the wider NSW team.

Job Description

Responsibility for all National and Regional Cash and Carry’s, playing a key role in driving this channels business strategies in line with the company objectives. NSW are a young business, and there is room for growth within this fast moving sector, both within existing customers, and by opening new, profitable accounts.

Your role is to deliver sales and achieve the company’s gross profit targets, increase prominence and visibility of key shareholder & agency wines whilst working towards increasing North South Wines profile within the Cash and Carry sector.

As a National Account Manager you will seek out profitable sales opportunities within your field whilst also adding further growth to existing business. You will have full P&L responsibility set within the company’s budget margin criteria and KPI’s.

You will be an ambassador for the business, introducing NSW and its suppliers to new business clients. You will look for sustainable, viable and commercially rewarding prospects to expand our current customer base in this channel.

To succeed you will work closely with Marketing, Logistics, and in some cases the brand owners, to drive the strategic direction of the portfolio and boost the performance within your region. With a strong focus on the NSW Core brands, you will be proactive in suggesting ways to drive brand awareness, sales and most importantly margin.

Specific Tasks

To achieve the company margin and sales targets

To increase distribution of company brands within your given area

Understanding the customer’s operational systems and ensuring that North South Wines reflect these systems/structures. This would include promotional and marketing information as well as logistics.

Monitoring the sales, stocks and depletions within the customer(s) and ensuring systems in place, working with supply chain, to ensure no out of stocks.

Working with your line manager to maximise profitable sales in to the customer(s) account

Co-ordinating information and completion of paperwork for Customer Tenders.

Providing accurate information to customers wishing to take new lines.

Visiting suppliers with customers where required which will include preparation for the visit and follow up.

Build customer relationships with key contacts

General internal tasks

Completing all the required internal reports and expenses as required and on time.

Liaising with all departments in North South Wines to ensure that all are aware of what the customers require and ensuring that the customer’s requirements are met.

Manage all Critical paths for promotions and new lines.

Working with other members of the team, prepare presentations for customers and internal meetings

Helping plan customer visits where needed.

Checking, prioritising and where appropriate, replying to queries on time

Work with Buying, Marketing and Sales teams to fully understand the supplier base and their wines.

