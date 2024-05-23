Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here

    North South Wines: Cash & Carry National Account Manager

    Published:  23 May, 2024

    Reporting into the Head of Off Trade Sales this role has no direct reports and is home based. You will be out in trade up to 3 days per week, with additional days in the Office in Bicester with the wider NSW team.

    Job Description

    Responsibility for all National and Regional Cash and Carry’s, playing a key role in driving this channels business strategies in line with the company objectives. NSW are a young business, and there is room for growth within this fast moving sector, both within existing customers, and by opening new, profitable accounts.

    Your role is to deliver sales and achieve the company’s gross profit targets, increase prominence and visibility of key shareholder & agency wines whilst working towards increasing North South Wines profile within the Cash and Carry sector.

    As a National Account Manager you will seek out profitable sales opportunities within your field whilst also adding further growth to existing business. You will have full P&L responsibility set within the company’s budget margin criteria and KPI’s.    

    You will be an ambassador for the business, introducing NSW and its suppliers to new business clients. You will look for sustainable, viable and commercially rewarding prospects to expand our current customer base in this channel.

    To succeed you will work closely with Marketing, Logistics, and in some cases the brand owners, to drive the strategic direction of the portfolio and boost the performance within your region. With a strong focus on the NSW Core brands, you will be proactive in suggesting ways to drive brand awareness, sales and most importantly margin.

    Specific Tasks

    • To achieve the company margin and sales targets
    • To increase distribution of company brands within your given area
    • Understanding the customer’s operational systems and ensuring that North South Wines reflect these systems/structures. This would include promotional and marketing information as well as logistics.
    • Monitoring the sales, stocks and depletions within the customer(s) and ensuring systems in place, working with supply chain, to ensure no out of stocks.
    • Working with your line manager to maximise profitable sales in to the customer(s) account
    • Co-ordinating information and completion of paperwork for Customer Tenders.
    • Providing accurate information to customers wishing to take new lines.
    • Visiting suppliers with customers where required which will include preparation for the visit and follow up.
    • Build customer relationships with key contacts

    General internal tasks

    • Completing all the required internal reports and expenses as required and on time.
    • Liaising with all departments in North South Wines to ensure that all are aware of what the customers require and ensuring that the customer’s requirements are met.
    • Manage all Critical paths for promotions and new lines.
    • Working with other members of the team, prepare presentations for customers and internal meetings
    • Helping plan customer visits where needed.
    • Checking, prioritising and where appropriate, replying to queries on time
    • Work with Buying, Marketing and Sales teams to fully understand the supplier base and their wines.

    TO APPLY: Please send CV and covering letter to jobs@northsouthwines.co.uk

    Other articles of interest

    Search

    Harpers Newsletters

    Most read articles

    30 Under 30: Results 2024!

    Lanchester’s ‘super lightweight’ 300g bo...

    ABS acquires Jackson Nugent

    South African wine industry adapts to 20...

    Taste Canada 2024: Beyond Icewine

    Jancis Robinson MW leads Judgement of Lo...

    Digital Editions

    Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
    Harpers Wine and Spirit

    Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

    You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
    Supplements and Special Reports

    You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

    Sud de France Top 100

    View the 2023 digital edition...

    Twitter

    Blogs 

    Pushing Britain’s prestige fizz potential

    Shaking it up with disruptive branding

    Brittany’s new wave of wines

    Blogs »

    Past stories »

    Jobs 

    ...

    North South Wines: Cash & Carry National Account Manager

    ...

    Drinks Retailing magazine - reporter

    ...

    Wanderlust Wine : Prestige onTrade Restaurant Sales Manager & Head of Champagne

    ...

    Customer Business Manager

    ...

    Condor Wines: Sales Development Manager

    ...

    Harrods Wine & Spirits Business Manager

    Jobs »
    About us
    Contact us
    Advertise With Us
    About this website
    Your Account
    Agile Publications
    © Agile Media Ltd 2024. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
    56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
    Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95