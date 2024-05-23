North South Wines: Cash & Carry National Account Manager

Reporting into the Head of Off Trade Sales this role has no direct reports and is home based. You will be out in trade up to 3 days per week, with additional days in the Office in Bicester with the wider NSW team.
Job Description
Responsibility for all National and Regional Cash and Carry’s, playing a key role in driving this channels business strategies in line with the company objectives. NSW are a young business, and there is room for growth within this fast moving sector, both within existing customers, and by opening new, profitable accounts.
Your role is to deliver sales and achieve the company’s gross profit targets, increase prominence and visibility of key shareholder & agency wines whilst working towards increasing North South Wines profile within the Cash and Carry sector.
As a National Account Manager you will seek out profitable sales opportunities within your field whilst also adding further growth to existing business. You will have full P&L responsibility set within the company’s budget margin criteria and KPI’s.
You will be an ambassador for the business, introducing NSW and its suppliers to new business clients. You will look for sustainable, viable and commercially rewarding prospects to expand our current customer base in this channel.
To succeed you will work closely with Marketing, Logistics, and in some cases the brand owners, to drive the strategic direction of the portfolio and boost the performance within your region. With a strong focus on the NSW Core brands, you will be proactive in suggesting ways to drive brand awareness, sales and most importantly margin.
Specific Tasks
General internal tasks
TO APPLY: Please send CV and covering letter to jobs@northsouthwines.co.uk