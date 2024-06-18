Jackson Family Wines joins WineGB

By James Bayley

Jackson Family Wines’ UK division has joined WineGB, the trade association for English and Welsh wine, marking a significant investment in the English wine industry by the major still wine producer.

Based in Santa Rosa, California, and known for its Kendall-Jackson and La Crema labels, the company will produce both still and sparkling wines, sourcing fruit from Kent and Sussex and planting new vines in Essex's Crouch Valley. Leading this effort are Charlie Holland, former Gusbourne winemaker, and James Dodson, CEO of Vine-Works, Jackson Family Wines’ viticulture partner.

Nicola Bates (right), CEO of WineGB, welcomed the partnership: “Jackson Family Wines’ statement of faith in planting in the UK and joining WineGB demonstrates the huge opportunity we have as the world turns its attention to the value of our wine estate. Jackson Family Wines is one of 35 new grower and producer members that have joined us this year, highlighting the importance of our work and the vibrancy and diversity of the UK’s fastest-growing agricultural sector.”

Charlie Holland (left), winemaker at Jackson Family Wines, expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration, adding: “We are excited about our new partnership with WineGB, coinciding perfectly with the recent planting of our first English vineyard in Essex’s Crouch Valley. This next step marks an important milestone in our journey to produce world-class Chardonnay and Pinot Noir still wines as well as a full range of vintage and non-vintage English sparkling wine.”

Jackson Family Wines brings extensive global expertise to WineGB, particularly in sustainability. The company is committed to transitioning all its US estate vineyards to regenerative farming practices by 2030 and intends to share this knowledge with the Sustainable Wines of Great Britain Scheme.







