2020 Wine GB Awards gets underway

By Lisa Riley

Wine GB has kickstarted the 2020 edition of its wine awards, with judging taking place throughout this week.

Taking into account current Covid-19 restrictions, the schedule for this year’s Wine GB Awards has been “modified”, but the “standards of excellence and thorough judging process” has been maintained, said Wine GB.

The judges for 2020 are Susie Barrie MW, broadcaster, and author Oz Clarke and Rebecca Palmer, wine buyer at Corney & Barrow, with trophies awarded to different categories of wine style.

Best in class awards will go to: Top Still Wine, Top Sparkling Wine, Supreme Champion, Winery of the Year, Newcomer of the Year and Boutique Producer.

Julia Trustram Eve, Wine GB marketing manager, said: “We are delighted that we are able to stage this prestigious competition for our industry this year, despite the inevitable challenges. Whilst we have had to modify things, we are ensuring that we maintain the same rigorous standards and the integrity of the competition, and I thank our fantastic judges for their commitment to making this happen.”

Barrie added: “It has taken a lot of hard work from everyone, but we were all determined to make sure the awards could go ahead this year. This is such a prominent competition for the GB wine industry as it serves to highlight the quality and incredible range of styles that Great Britain has to offer.”

The judging is taking place at Ashling Park Estate, which has donated the venue. Key sponsors of the awards include Waitrose & Partners and Rankin Brothers. Medal winners will be announced on 4 August, with the major trophy winners being crowned at a virtual ceremony on 8 September.

Last month, the industry celebrated English Wine Week (20-28 June) with picnics, quizzes, virtual tours, tastings and winemaker webinars taking place across the country.





