Wine GB optimistic it will hit ambitious export estimate

By Lisa Riley

Wine GB has said it is confident it will hit its estimated £350m export target set for 2040 as exports doubles, albeit from a small platform.

Exports increased from 4% of total sales in 2017 to 8% in 2018, representing 200,000 bottles with a retail value of £7m, according to the industry body, which confirmed it is optimistic it will meet its ambitious 2040 export estimate at its annual wine tasting taking place today in London.

“Although 2040 is some distance away, our estimate that the value of exports would be in the region of £350m in just over 20 years seems a very achievable goal,” said chairman Simon Robinson.

“Internationally, not only did exports continue to grow, but the excellence of the wines we are producing are becoming increasingly recognised in major international competitions.

“The press coverage that the English and Welsh wine industry collectively receives is hugely positive and continues to build our reputation in both the trade and consumer sectors - both becoming more aware of the superb quality of the wines that we are producing,” he said.

The primary export market continues to be in the USA, with most of the sales heading towards California, New York, Texas and Florida, the industry’s market leaders however are also opening up markets in Scandinavian countries, Japan and Australia.

Celebrating the exceptional 2018 harvest, both in terms of quantity and quality, Wine GB is using today's annual tasting as a platform to reveal the results of its industry survey, which pictures a sparkling future for the burgeoning industry (see Harpers September issue published 10 September).












