Balfour partners with Bibendum and Matthew Clark

By Lisa Riley

Bibendum, Matthew Clark, and Walker & Wodehouse has signed a deal as the exclusive distributors for English wine producer Balfour Wines.

As part of the partnership, which takes effect from 1 January, Matthew Clark will take on distribution of the Leslie’s range of English sparkling wines and Jakes’ ciders and beers ranges, while all three will be working with a range of the Balfour still wines and premium Balfour sparkling wines.

Jamie Avenell, senior wine buyer at Bibendum, said he had been “struck by the growth and development” of the business and the “quality of the wines” over recent years.

“Their strengths make them a fantastic partner for Bibendum to continue to grow our multi-channel English sparkling and still wine sales as we continue to put an enormous emphasis on this exciting and growing category,” he said.

Set in 400 acres of Kent countryside on the Hush Heath Estate, the Balfour winery is family run and was started by Richard and Leslie Balfour-Lynn when they planted their first vineyard in 2002.

Richard Masterson, wine buyer at Matthew Clark, added: ‘Richard and Leslie Balfour-Lynn have created a centre of excellence on Hush Heath Estate on which Balfour’s winemakers, produce a range of great wines highlighting the diversity of styles now produced in England.

"These new wines will complement Matthew Clark's existing range to showcase the best of modern homegrown wines, a category we predict will thrive next year.”

Bibendum [Off-trade] said it would also be working with Balfour to grow its retail sales.

Previously with Liberty Wines, Balfour joins an already strong portfolio of English sparkling and still wines across tBibendum and Matthew Clark, including Ridgeview, Albourne, Coates & Seely and Litmus (Bibendum & Walker & Wodehouse), and Greyfriars, Camel Valley, Chapel Down and Nyetimber (Matthew Clark).

Balfour las week announced it was launching three limited-edition wines in Majestic stores today.





