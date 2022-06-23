In My Vineyard: Boldly New York

By Andrew Catchpole

Delivering cooler-climate diversity from myriad sub-regions, New York State’s wine industry is increasingly turning its head towards cosmopolitan export markets such as the UK.

For the latest of our In My Vineyard series of winemaker interviews – now live on Harpers YouTube channel – Harpers editor Andrew Catchpole caught up with six of the State’s leading lights, each telling a part of the modern story behind the viticulture and wine styles.

These insights range from a brief history of vinous evolution in the State to the diversity found in the sub-regions, by way of local climate and terroir, with a look at how the typically cooler vineyard sites deliver food-friendly styles too.

Sustainability is also a big part of the picture, as elaborated on during the course of these insightful interviews.

Featuring five top winemakers, all of whom are already represented in the UK, you can now (virtually) join the following in their vineyards and cellars to discover more:

Meaghan Frank, Dr Konstantin Frank Winery (Matthew Clark); Kelby Russell, Red Newt Cellars (The Wine Treasury); Oskar Bynke, Hermann J Wiemer Vineyard (Wanderlust Wine); James Christopher Tracy, Channing Daughters Winery (Wanderlust Wine); Rick Rainy, Forge Cellars (Bibendum); and Julia Hoyle, Hosmer Winery (Vineyard Cellars).

