Balfour and Majestic launch English wine follow-up

By Jo Gilbert
Published:  08 December, 2020

Majestic Wine and Balfour Wines at Hush Heath Estate are following up the debut of their English wine partnership, with a sophomore release of limited edition labels.

The partnership, between the retailer and father and son team, Owen and Fergus Elias, at Balfour Wines launched the first Winemaker Collection last autumn to successful sales.

Now, they are expanding the range with new varieties and a second batch of contemporary labels designed by painter Lothar Götz.

The new wines include a sparkling rosé called Saignée’; Les Sixes 2014, a sparkling white made from Champagne grape varieties including Petite Meslier and the rare Arbanne; and ‘The Suitcase’ Pinot Noir 2018, made from Burgundy clones.

All three wines will be available exclusively in Majestic stores from 14 December. 

Chief commercial officer at Majestic, Robert Cooke, said: “We want to really push the boundaries of the category; to capitalise on the growth we’ve seen this year and cement the position of English wine in customers’ minds as high quality, innovative and delicious. These Balfour wines do exactly that. I think an awful lot of Majestic customers may well opt for these bottles on their Christmas table this year, which is an incredible proposition.”

Adam Williams, sales director for Balfour Wines at Hush Heath Estate added that “we are on the crest of an exciting wave of opinion in this country” in favour of English wines, which are becoming “more diverse by the day”.

“We are delighted to be working with Majestic to put these fantastic wines firmly in the spotlight this December…and our talented Balfour winemaking team have created three superb wines that have pushed the boundaries of English wine once more. I would urge everyone to give an English bottle a try this December, and continue to follow our story. There’s so much more to come,” he said.

According to Majestic, 2020 is turning out to be a defining year for English wines sales. Growth at national retailer has risen more than 150% this year compared to 2019, with a marked increase of in customers trying English wine for the first time. Majestic says that over 70,000 consumers have tried English wine for the first time through their stores or online so far this year.







