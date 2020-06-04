Winetraders adds first Portuguese producer

By Lisa Riley

Winetraders has added Quinta da Pedra Alta to its portfolio, marking the company’s first Portuguese producer.

The wines from the Douro-based estate, which produces both still and Port wines, are aimed at the independent off-trade and premium on-trade.

There are four wines in the current range, an entry level red and white from indigenous Douro varieties (rrp: £13 - £15), as well as a white Port (rrp: £18/50cl) and a 10-year-old Tawny Port (rrp: £25/50cl), with plans in the pipeline to release an LBV and Vintage Port.

Winetraders, which specialises in Italian wine, said there had been no plans to expand the range into Portugal, but that the wines from Quinta da Pedra Alta had “blown away” founder Michael Palij MW.

“I just couldn’t say ‘no’. The white is a revelation with razor-sharp acidity and masses of stone fruit, while the red has those wonderful Touriga tannins to balance the fruit and is exceptional value.”

However it was the Tawny Port that sealed the deal, said Palij. “Blind, I would have said it was a 20-year-old. The sweetness takes a back seat and the Pedra Alta acidity provides the focus.”

The “awesome wines” were a “natural fit” with Winetraders’ range of hand-crafted, family estates, he added.

Following a change of ownership in 2018, “significant investment” has been made in Quinta da Pedra Alta, including strengthening of the winemaking team and a complete brand and range refresh.

Finding the right partner had been the “next logical step in our re-brand”, said commercial director Andy Brown.

“We believe we have found the perfect fit in Winetraders. Michael and his team have an excellent reputation with our ideal customer profile and a strong history of long-term partnerships, successfully establishing several premium brands in the UK market.

“It’s a period of difficult trading conditions and challenging times for many businesses, but we need to continue to move forward and take the next positive steps for the future.’"

This latest expansion outside Italy for Winetraders follows the company adding its first English sparkling winery, Exton Park, to its portfolio in June last year.