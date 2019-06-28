Subscriber login Close [x]
Winetraders signs up Hampshire’s Exton Park

By Mathew Lyons
Published:  28 June, 2019

Winetraders has expanded its listings with the addition of English sparkling wine producer Exton Park.

Founded in 2003, the Hampshire winery has 24 hectares under vine, planted with Chardonnay, Pinot Noir and Pinot Meunier. It currently produces non-vintage Brut Reserve, rosé and blanc de noirs sparkling wines.

It is the first English producer to be added to Winetraders portfolio.

Winetraders founder Michael Palij MW, said: “It certainly feels like the time is right for English sparkling! We are delighted to strengthen our premium Italian, Spanish and German portfolio with the addition of Exton Park. Their wines are looking better than ever, and they are the perfect fit to our range and will help us fulfil our customer demands.”

A spokesperson for Exton Park said: “We’re thrilled to be commencing this partnership with Winetraders. With their in-depth knowledge and connections in the independent off-trade and premium on-trade, we’re excited to further build on our existing UK distribution, and to work with Winetraders towards the goal of establishing Exton Park Vineyard has one of the leading English sparkling-wine producers.

“The next couple of years will see some of our ambitious plans come to fruition, and we look forward to developing our business and brand in partnership with Michael and his talented team.”

Exton Park’s non-vintage rosé was awarded a gold medal at the Decanter World Wine Awards in 2018.

Some four million bottles of English and Welsh sparkling wine were sold across the on- and off-trade in the UK in 2018, representing 6% of the market, according to the WSTA.







