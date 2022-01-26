Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Trade urged to act ahead of duty review consultation deadline

By Anna Parkinson
Published:  26 January, 2022

With just four days to go before the 30 January consultation deadline on the UK Government’s proposed changes to the way excise duty on alcohol is calculated, the last chance to be heard is fast closing in.

Fine wine platform Liv-ex is the latest to add its voice to calls for duty reform, saying “it is vitally important that both the UK wine trade and their customers write to their MPs and contribute to the consultation process.”

Liv-ex has more than 100,000 different labels in its database and annually trades over 12,000 different wines. Having to collect accurate ABVs on both new and existing stocks (as per the proposed 27 duty bands) while catering for such a high variety of wines will add a considerable burden under the proposed scheme.

As Harper’s reported last week, the new system will hit wine drinkers with three times more tax than cider drinkers, 37% more than beer drinkers (on a per unit of alcohol basis) and will massively increase the administrative weight on the supply chain – subsequently increasing the risks which face the industry’s economic sustainability moving forward.

While the proposals would reduce taxation for sparkling wine, duty on still and fortified wine will increase by an average of 20% and 30% respectively, taking an additional £250m from the pockets of UK wine drinkers according to the WSTA , which has heavily criticised the government’s proposed plan.

Joining the call to protect the industry’s longevity is Concha y Toro UK, which previously slammed the proposed duty changes as a ‘regressive step’, in which they name the Government’s suggestions as both “unfair and unworkable for the trade.”

Alarmingly, the new regime will impact already struggling small businesses in light of the disruption caused by COVID-19, threatening their competitive advantage to supply a wide array of artisan wines to customers at attractive prices.

A Liv-ex and many others stress, there is still time for trade members to act – just – before the negotiation period for the proposals expire on 30 January 2022.

To be heard, simply complete the consultation form on the Government’s website here.



Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Jobs 

...

Momentum Wines: Sales Executive

...

Indigo Wines: Head of Logistics

...

Agile Media: Harpers Reporter

...

Clementine Communications: PR Account Manager

...

Cube Communications: Junior Account Manager

...

Broadland Drinks: Regional Sales Manager Northern England & Scotland

Jobs »

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

Long Read: Daring to dream of a Golden Era of hospitality

Blogs »

Most read articles

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2021. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95