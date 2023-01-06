Subscriber login Close [x]
Jump into the world of French wine at VIN

By Harpers Editorial
Published:  06 January, 2023

The UK trade is being invited to uncork some of France’s best kept secrets alongside enduring favourites at VIN, next month’s trade tasting event, which will bring together 50 producers and importers.

Billed as the most comprehensive tasting of French wines in the UK, VIN is taking place on 2 February 2023 at the Royal Horticultural Halls. The event will bring together a cross-section of French producers and UK importers of French wines, all of whom are looking for a home or for new listings within the British trade. Every wine region of France will be represented, with on-trend wines crossing the spectrum of organic, biodynamic, low intervention and creative blends.

The first ever French Champions trade awards will launch at the event, too. Winners will be selected by a pool of nominees chosen by the UK wine professionals who make up the French Wine Academy – a nod to the excellent work across the UK industry to promote French wines.

The event will also host pop-up events throughout the day, ensuring attendees get a fresh take on French wines.

“We wanted to organise a tasting that shows off the breadth of what France produces,” said Claire Prothon, senior wines & spirits adviser at Business France, which organises the event.

“French winemakers are on top of a lot of the key trends and exciting wines are coming out every year.”

Harpers is working with Business France to promote the event, which is handpicking each of the producers and importers to ensure they respond to the demands of the UK market.

Wines hail from every corner of France, from the Rhône Valley to Provence, by way of Alsace, Beaujolais, Bourgogne, Bordeaux, Champagne, Corsica and more.

Pandora Mistry, also senior wines & spirits adviser to Business France, added: “What’s great about the UK market is that no matter how saturated people say it is, there is always room for a new, great wine.

“This tasting will be a unique opportunity to try wines seeking UK representation and talk with the producers, as well as to meet importers who have wines ready to go on the market. It’s great both for long- and short-term business opportunities.”

Register now here, or email pandora.mistry@businessfrance.fr or claire.prothon@businessfrance.fr for more information. The VIN tasting is exclusively for trade professionals. All registrations will be verified and confirmed by the Business France team.



