LWF unveils sustainability partnerships ahead of Monday opening

By James Lawrence

The 2025 edition of the London Wine Fair is set to be the most sustainably focused in its long history, led by innovative partnerships and new green initiatives.

Among the most significant is a collaboration with Bottle Up London, creators of plant-based reusable water bottles. Every attendee will receive a reusable bottle, with fill-up points located throughout the venue, eliminating the need for single-use plastic.

Meanwhile, sustainability consultancy Impact Focus has been appointed official Sustainability Partner of the LWF. The business will work closely with organisers to embed sustainable practices into the show’s operations and broader strategy. Impact Focus will also survey stakeholders’ post-event to shape future sustainability initiatives.

Rosie Davenport, founder of Impact Focus, commented: “We are delighted to be partnering with the London Wine Fair, the standout event for the UK drinks trade. With sustainability now a critical issue for producers, buyers, and consumers alike, we’re looking forward to driving meaningful change—both at the Fair and across the wider industry.”

Indicative of a growing appetite across the industry for greener practices and products, more than 36 exhibitors will be showcasing wines that place sustainability at the heart of their winemaking ethos.

In addition, LWF 2025 will feature a dedicated 'sustainable trail', guiding visitors through an array of innovations—from lightweight packaging to organic and circular economy initiatives.

Highlights include Vinca’s 750ml aluminium bottle weighing just 68g, an expanded Copper Crew range from The Canned Wine Company, and Villa Maria’s 200ml Sauvignon Blanc cans, marketed by Hatch Mansfield.

Sustainability is also top of the agenda in the fair’s educational programme, covering everything from zero-waste bar practices and organic winemaking to packaging reforms and sustainable buying criteria.

According to its organisers: “The UK’s most sustainably minded buyers will also be celebrated this year; a new 'Sustainable Buyer' category has been created for the London Wine Fair’s Wine Buyers Awards. There are now 14 Wine Buyers Awards, three of which are in the sustainable category: Small Business Sustainable Wine Buyer; Multiple Venue Sustainable Wine Buyer; and Sustainable Wine Buying Team. The winners will be announced at the show’s Centre Stage at 2pm on Tuesday afternoon.”

The London Wine Fair will take place at Olympia from 19th to 21st May.







