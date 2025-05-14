Subscriber login Close [x]
Last call for Top 50 Sommelier 2025 nominations

By Harpers Editorial team
Published:  14 May, 2025

Tomorrow (Thursday 15 May) is the last chance to nominate for our Harpers Top 50 Sommeliers 2025 listing.

Open to nominations from professionals across the drinks and hospitality trades, this popular annual feature looks to celebrate the best in the somm world, highlighting the professionalism and quality to be found in the incredible pool of talent fronting up the wine and drinks offer in the UK on-trade.

Following the 15 May deadline for nominations, a long list will be compiled for consideration by our judging panel in June, with the results unveiled this summer.

Nominating is straightforward; you can nominate up to three somms, adding comments as to why you believe they are worthy of consideration for inclusion on the Top 50 Sommeliers list.

We are also delighted to welcome back our sponsors, Laurent Perrier Grand Siécle and Wines of Roussillon, both of which will be helping us celebrate the Top 50 Sommelier listing this year.

To nominate your choices for Top 50 Sommeliers, click here.



