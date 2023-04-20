Subscriber login Close [x]
Top 25 Sommeliers 2023 open for nominations

By Andrew Catchpole
Published:  20 April, 2023

Harpers' popular Top 25 Sommeliers is back, looking to seek out and celebrate the very best in the dynamic UK on-trade drinks world.

Once again we are inviting nominations from across the trade, including those from suppliers and those in the profession or the broader restaurant world, to help us build our long list of those worthy of consideration by our experienced judging panel.

If you feel there is someone who has shown outstanding dedication and enthusiasm for all aspects of wine service, raising the bar and being an inspiration to others in the sommelier world, then now is the time to put them forward as a candidate for our Top 25 Sommeliers 2023.

Building on our inaugural list last year, which was topped by Laure Patry (the then executive head sommelier at The Social Company), this year’s Top 25 Sommeliers promises to be equally hard contested, with experienced hands and bright young contenders all in the running.

Once again, we are delighted to have the support of Fells and Wines of Roussillon for our Top 25 Sommeliers 2023. 

The deadline for nominations is Monday 5 May, with the nomination form here.





