Roussillon takes to road with Edinburgh and London tastings

By Andrew Catchpole
Published:  17 June, 2024

Wines of Roussillon’s forthcoming UK Roadshow for press and trade is readying to land later this month, with Edinburgh (24 June) and London (26 June) in its sights.

The region, which has been promoting itself as a standalone beyond the traditional Languedoc-Roussillon pairing, will see 14 exhibitors (a mix of importers and producers seeking distribution) showing wines from 18 Roussillon producers from across a range of AOPs and IGPs.

In keeping with Roussillon’s diversity, styles will include dry whites, rosés and reds, alongside some of Roussillon’s very individual Vins Doux Naturels.

Appellations on show will include : AOP Côtes du Roussillon ; AOP Côtes du Roussillon Villages ; AOP Côtes du Roussillon Villages Caramany ; AOP Côtes du Roussillon Villages Les Aspres ; AOP Côtes du Roussillon Villages Tautavel ; AOP Côtes du Roussillon Villages Lesquerde ; AOP Côtes du Roussillon Villages Latour de France ; AOP Maury Sec ; AOP Collioure ; AOP Maury Doux ; AOP Banyuls ; AOP Banyuls Grand Cru ; AOP Rivesaltes ; AOP Muscat de Rivesaltes ; and IGP Côtes Catalanes.

Attendees at either event will also be able to taste the winners of the first ever Wines of Roussillon ‘Coup de Coeur competition’, where a panel of UK trade judges (including Harpers) pronounced upon the top Roussillon wines of 2024 available in UK retail in a blind taste off.

I addition, there will be a workshop at each end of the A1, with Rose Murray Brown MW to present a masterclass highlighting the diversity of Roussillon and its appellations in Edinburgh, while Eric Aracil, co-director in charge of exports at the CIVR, will present two terroir-focused workshops titled ‘Between Mountains & the Sea’ in London.

To register for Edinburgh on 24 June click here.

To register for London 26 June click here.



