Penedès heads to London with Xarel.lo under spotlight

By Harpers Editorial team

DO Penedès is to host its first tasting in London, with a special focus on the Xarel.lo grape.

The event, which will take place on Monday 30 October from 11am-4pm at Asia House, is to feature some 60 wines from 25 participating producers (see below), with the walk-around tasting featuring indigenous varieties such as Macabeu, Parellada, Forcada, Sumoll and Garnacha

However, Xarel.lo will come in for special attention, with a masterclass entitled ‘Unveiling the Essence of Xarel.lo’ taking place at 11am-12 noon, hosted by Álvaro Ribalta MW and Sarah Jane Evans MW.

• Read more: Spain targets UK with inaugural summit

This book-in-advance session will “explore the unique aspects of Xarel.lo and delve into the various types of wines it produces”, according to the organisers.

They added: “This tasting will provide an extensive experience into the unique territory of DO Penedès as well as the that of the Xarel.lo grape variety.”

Harpers will also be hosting a round table concurrent to the event, focusing on indigenous varieties, with trade luminaries such as Stefan Neumann MS, Peter Mitchell MW, Jonathan Kleeman and Graham Crawford on the panel, with a full report planned for the November issue of the magazine.

To register for the event and masterclass on 30 October, follow this link.







Participating producers:

1. Can Lleó

2. Maset

3. Plana d’en Jan

4. Muscàndia

5. Cellar Parató

6. Oliver Viticultors

7. Avgvstvs Forvm

8. Parés Baltà

9. Jean Leon

10. Família Torres

11. Albet i Noya

12. Gramona

13. Torre del Veguer

14. Covides

15. MontRubí

16. Vins el Cep

17. Sumarroca

18. Llopart

19. Nadal

20. Bodegas Pinord

21. Capità Vidal

22. Loxarel

23. Vallformosa

24. Can Feixes

25. Can Ràfols dels Caus

26. Miquel Pons

27. U MES U

28. Mas Comtal

In addition, Joan Huguet Gusi, president of DO Penedès, will attend the event and is available for interviews.







