Penedès heads to London with Xarel.lo under spotlight

DO Penedès is to host its first tasting in London, with a special focus on the Xarel.lo grape.
The event, which will take place on Monday 30 October from 11am-4pm at Asia House, is to feature some 60 wines from 25 participating producers (see below), with the walk-around tasting featuring indigenous varieties such as Macabeu, Parellada, Forcada, Sumoll and Garnacha
However, Xarel.lo will come in for special attention, with a masterclass entitled ‘Unveiling the Essence of Xarel.lo’ taking place at 11am-12 noon, hosted by Álvaro Ribalta MW and Sarah Jane Evans MW.
This book-in-advance session will “explore the unique aspects of Xarel.lo and delve into the various types of wines it produces”, according to the organisers.
They added: “This tasting will provide an extensive experience into the unique territory of DO Penedès as well as the that of the Xarel.lo grape variety.”
Harpers will also be hosting a round table concurrent to the event, focusing on indigenous varieties, with trade luminaries such as Stefan Neumann MS, Peter Mitchell MW, Jonathan Kleeman and Graham Crawford on the panel, with a full report planned for the November issue of the magazine.
To register for the event and masterclass on 30 October
Participating producers:
1. Can Lleó
2. Maset
3. Plana d’en Jan
4. Muscàndia
5. Cellar Parató
6. Oliver Viticultors
7. Avgvstvs Forvm
8. Parés Baltà
9. Jean Leon
10. Família Torres
11. Albet i Noya
12. Gramona
13. Torre del Veguer
14. Covides
15. MontRubí
16. Vins el Cep
17. Sumarroca
18. Llopart
19. Nadal
20. Bodegas Pinord
21. Capità Vidal
22. Loxarel
23. Vallformosa
24. Can Feixes
25. Can Ràfols dels Caus
26. Miquel Pons
27. U MES U
28. Mas Comtal
In addition, Joan Huguet Gusi, president of DO Penedès, will attend the event and is available for interviews.