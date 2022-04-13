Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Bordeaux Day returns to London and Manchester

By James Bayley
Published:  13 April, 2022

Now in its second year, Bordeaux Day will be returning to Manchester and London this July for two days of tastings, meetings and conversations. The two events will provide a unique opportunity for the UK trade to meet producers and agents and to discover the quality, diversity and value that modern Bordeaux wines offer.

Bordeaux Undiscovered will provide an opportunity to taste the unexpected and explore wines seeking representation in the UK. For the first time this year, 40 winemakers will be on hand at both events to talk visitors through their portfolios, presenting a selection of modern wines from across the region.

Attendees will also get exclusive insight into the region as the CIVB (Conseil Interprofessionnel du Vin de Bordeaux) unveils the Hot 50 Selection 2022, a carefully curated collection of wines tasted by some of the UK’s leading palates, all priced between £6 and £25, while the newest Bordeaux wine offerings from leading UK agents will be available to taste at BDXchange.

“Thanks to a new generation of winemakers who are introducing fresh styles, experimenting with new varieties, combining new and traditional techniques, our region and its wines have never been more exciting. Now is the time to discover, or rediscover Bordeaux,” said Caroline Vigneron, CIVB marketing manager for the UK.

“We’re thrilled to be bringing Bordeaux Day back to London and Manchester this year. Winemakers will be with us for the first time presenting their wines and showing the great quality and value today’s Bordeaux offers. We can’t wait to welcome you!”

Register here for Manchester on Monday 11 July

Register here for London on Wednesday 13 July

Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Most read articles

Arribaes: The New frontier of Iberian fi...

Tim Atkin MW: Rising from the ashes

Armit Wines reveals strong 2021 financia...

Hidden Sea celebrates removing 10 millio...

Lindeman's achieves carbon neutral statu...

Strauss & Co launches Africa’s first NFT...

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

The Comfort of Another Round

Long Read: Daring to dream of a Golden Era of hospitality

South Africa's high hopes

Blogs »

Past stories »

Jobs 

...

Australian Vintage Ltd: Insight Analyst

...

Alliance Wine: National Account Manager (Off trade)

...

Porte Noire: Business Development & Sales Manager

...

Hispamerchants Ltd: Sales Manager

Jobs »
About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2021. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95