Bordeaux Day returns to London and Manchester

By James Bayley

Now in its second year, Bordeaux Day will be returning to Manchester and London this July for two days of tastings, meetings and conversations. The two events will provide a unique opportunity for the UK trade to meet producers and agents and to discover the quality, diversity and value that modern Bordeaux wines offer.

Bordeaux Undiscovered will provide an opportunity to taste the unexpected and explore wines seeking representation in the UK. For the first time this year, 40 winemakers will be on hand at both events to talk visitors through their portfolios, presenting a selection of modern wines from across the region.

Attendees will also get exclusive insight into the region as the CIVB (Conseil Interprofessionnel du Vin de Bordeaux) unveils the Hot 50 Selection 2022, a carefully curated collection of wines tasted by some of the UK’s leading palates, all priced between £6 and £25, while the newest Bordeaux wine offerings from leading UK agents will be available to taste at BDXchange.

“Thanks to a new generation of winemakers who are introducing fresh styles, experimenting with new varieties, combining new and traditional techniques, our region and its wines have never been more exciting. Now is the time to discover, or rediscover Bordeaux,” said Caroline Vigneron, CIVB marketing manager for the UK.

“We’re thrilled to be bringing Bordeaux Day back to London and Manchester this year. Winemakers will be with us for the first time presenting their wines and showing the great quality and value today’s Bordeaux offers. We can’t wait to welcome you!”

Register here for Manchester on Monday 11 July

Register here for London on Wednesday 13 July