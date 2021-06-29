Bordeaux Day dates revealed

By Jo Gilbert

The new dates for the pushed back inaugural Bordeaux Day have been revealed with events confirmed for both London and Manchester.

As physical events begin to return, CIVB (Bordeaux Wine Council) has announced that the first Bordeaux Day tasting event will now take place in London at Camden House in London on Wednesday 8 September, having been first announced last year. A tasting day in Manchester will also then be held at Oglesby Atrium, Stoller Hall, on the following day, Thursday 9 September.

Rescheduled owing to the pandemic, Bordeaux Day events promise to offer visitors a unique insight into modern Bordeaux, organisers said, with features including the 2021 Bordeaux Hot 50, a curated collection of wines priced between £6 and £25.

“An exciting wave of innovation is sweeping across our region,” Julie Rambaud-Texier, marketing director for the CIVB said. “With a new generation of winemakers introducing fresh styles, combining traditional and modern techniques – and in some cases re-examining the varieties planted – to create truly exceptional wines, both in terms of quality and value. While we had hoped winemakers would be greeting you at our Bordeaux Day events, we are thrilled the UK trade will still be able to sip their way through the best of modern Bordeaux, providing the perfect opportunity to discover more without leaving the UK.”

As well as the 2021 Bordeaux Hot 50, organisers have also lined up Bordeaux Undiscovered, an “exceptional selection of modern wines from producers seeking representation in the UK”.

The newest wines from leading UK agents will also be available to taste at BDXchange. In London, a selection of organic, biodynamic, vegan wines will highlight Bordeaux’s sustainability drive at the Green Bordeaux Bar.

Although it is unlikely that all winemakers will be able to attend owing to on-going travel restrictions, producers from the Bordeaux Uncovered line up have prepared short video introductions to their wines, with more information also available on the day.

Register for London on 8 September here.

Register for Manchester on 9 September here.







