Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

CIVB announces inaugural Bordeaux Day

By Lisa Riley
Published:  26 February, 2020

Conseil Interprofessionnel du Vin de Bordeaux (CIVB) has announced it is set to hold a Bordeaux Day for the first time.

The Bordeaux day, to be held in London 5 May 2020, will comprise an expansive tasting designed to give the trade a unique opportunity to discover the most exciting new trends and wine styles from Bordeaux.

Visitors will receive a full update on Bordeaux at seminars held throughout the day and have the chance to rediscover the modernity, quality and diversity of its wines for themselves in dedicated tasting zones, said the CIVB.

“An exciting wave of innovation is sweeping through Bordeaux,” said Allan Sichel, vice president of the CIVB.

“I am excited to be able to meet the UK wine trade in May, and to welcome you all to a day of tastings and engaging discussion, offering you the opportunity to fully immerse yourselves in the diversity, versatility and ingenuity of Bordeaux.”

In addition to the unveiling of the new Bordeaux Hot 50 - a “carefully curated” collection of wines selected to appeal to the modern consumer, visitors will be able to experience Bordeaux Undiscovered - a unique showcase of wines from producers seeking representation in the UK.

Other seminars and tastings created to pique the interest of all members of the trade include Green Bordeaux - a showcase of organic, biodynamic, vegan wines that highlight Bordeaux's sustainable drive; a Bordeaux briefing by Sichel and Green Bordeaux - a showcase of organic, biodynamic, vegan wines that highlight Bordeaux's sustainable drive.

Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Jobs 

...

Decanter: Marketing Executive

...

Harpers Wine & Spirit: Sales Executive

Jobs »

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

Unbottle the secret sauce of effective drinks experiential

Blogs »

Most read articles

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2020. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95