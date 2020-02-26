CIVB announces inaugural Bordeaux Day

By Lisa Riley

Conseil Interprofessionnel du Vin de Bordeaux (CIVB) has announced it is set to hold a Bordeaux Day for the first time.

The Bordeaux day, to be held in London 5 May 2020, will comprise an expansive tasting designed to give the trade a unique opportunity to discover the most exciting new trends and wine styles from Bordeaux.

Visitors will receive a full update on Bordeaux at seminars held throughout the day and have the chance to rediscover the modernity, quality and diversity of its wines for themselves in dedicated tasting zones, said the CIVB.

“An exciting wave of innovation is sweeping through Bordeaux,” said Allan Sichel, vice president of the CIVB.

“I am excited to be able to meet the UK wine trade in May, and to welcome you all to a day of tastings and engaging discussion, offering you the opportunity to fully immerse yourselves in the diversity, versatility and ingenuity of Bordeaux.”

In addition to the unveiling of the new Bordeaux Hot 50 - a “carefully curated” collection of wines selected to appeal to the modern consumer, visitors will be able to experience Bordeaux Undiscovered - a unique showcase of wines from producers seeking representation in the UK.

Other seminars and tastings created to pique the interest of all members of the trade include Green Bordeaux - a showcase of organic, biodynamic, vegan wines that highlight Bordeaux's sustainable drive; a Bordeaux briefing by Sichel.