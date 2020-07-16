Further postponement of Bordeaux Day

By Lisa Riley

Conseil Interprofessionnel du Vin de Bordeaux (CIVB) has postponed its inaugural Bordeaux Day for the second time due to Covid-19.

The body said this morning that it has moved the London event from 9 September to 4 November. It was originally scheduled to take place 5 May.

Given the current climate, CIVB said it felt it was “appropriate” to push the day back to November.

“The safety of our staff, guests and exhibitors is our number one priority,” said Fiona Juby, UK marketing consultant for the CIVB.

“On the day, we will ensure the government guidelines at the time are strictly adhered to whilst delivering an informative and engaging tasting that everyone can enjoy,” she added.

The programme for the new event, announced in February, remains unchanged and will comprise an expansive tasting designed to give the trade a unique opportunity to discover the most exciting new trends and wine styles from Bordeaux.

Visitors will receive a full update on Bordeaux at seminars held throughout the day and have the chance to rediscover the “modernity, quality and diversity” of its wines for themselves in dedicated tasting zones, said the CIVB.

In addition to the unveiling of the new Bordeaux Hot 50 - a “carefully curated” collection of wines selected to appeal to the modern consumer, visitors will be able to experience Bordeaux Undiscovered - a unique showcase of wines from producers seeking representation in the UK.

Other seminars and tastings created to pique the interest of all members of the trade include Green Bordeaux - a showcase of organic, biodynamic, vegan wines that highlight Bordeaux's sustainable drive; a Bordeaux briefing by Sichel and Green Bordeaux - a showcase of organic, biodynamic, vegan wines that highlight Bordeaux's sustainable drive.




