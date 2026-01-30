South African wine industry stalwart passes away

By Andrew Catchpole

The South African wine industry is mourning the loss of André Morgenthal, a much-respected and familiar face globally to advocates and champions of the wines of The Cape.

André, who passed away this week following a long illness, memorably spent 15 years with Wines of South Africa (WoSA) as communications manager, before taking up the position of project manager at the Old Vine Project alongside Rosa Kruger.

In both roles he brought a mix of humour and deep insight to his work, becoming a passionate advocate for the worth of old vines and helping drive recognition of that organisation from fledgling idea to a fully developed initiative recognised across the wine world.

Among the many tributes to André and his work, the Old Vine Project described his contribution as “pivotal in turning the Old Vine Project dream into a reality”.

Posting on Facebook, his colleagues added: “His belief in the value of old vines and his contribution to this journey will be remembered with gratitude.”

Colleagues from his WoSA days also remembered André, with the team saying: “We are deeply saddened by the news this week of the death of André Morgenthal.

“André was a dear friend and colleague of Wines of South Africa. He was a passionate communicator for the South African wine industry and will be greatly missed by so many people locally and around the globe.”

André Morgenthal will be missed by his family and friends and many in the trade.








