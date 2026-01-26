Subscriber login Close [x]
South African exports show resilience amid global market pressure

By Oliver Catchpole
Published:  26 January, 2026

According to industry body Wines of South Africa (WoSA), South African wine exports this year have demonstrated resilience against a challenging global market.

Total wine exports from the country reached 264 million litres and generated R9.8bn (US$548.5m) in value – only a 2.4% year-on-year decline despite a major 13.8% contraction in volumes.

Falling demand can be traced to the continued fall of global wine consumption amid economic pressure, rising tariffs and increased trade complexity. All these factors have led the South African wine industry to focus on sustaining value in its established markets, while aiming to expand its footprint in emerging regions across Africa and Asia.

Siobhan Thompson, CEO of WoSA, commented: “South Africa’s export performance must be viewed in the context of a challenging global environment marked by declining wine consumption, economic pressure and rising trade barriers.

“Against this backdrop, our long-term strategy of prioritising value over volume and focusing on key markets is proving resilient. While volumes in some developed markets softened, we saw encouraging value growth in core markets for packaged wine such as the UK, Canada and Sweden, alongside strong momentum across Africa and parts of Asia.”

Year-on-year, South Africa’s total wine export sales (comprising packaged and bulk wines) delivered stable value performance.

Packaged wine volumes declined by 4.6% while maintaining value, while bulk wine faced a more challenging year, faced with oversupply and lower demand, although US dollar per litres values rose for both red and white cultivar wines.

South Africa’s leading export market – the UK – acted as an anchor for packaged wine exports. While volumes fell by 7%, export value increased by 4%, which WoSA said emphasised “the resilience of South African wines in competitive retail and on-trade environments”.

Other priority markets also delivered value growth, such as Canada (3%) and Sweden (1%), along with select non-focus markets.

The US market – globally the largest wine-consuming market – has typically represented about 5% of South African export volume and 7% of export value.

Over 2025, packaged wine exports to the US saw a significant decline, falling by 21% in volume and 23% in dollar value, due to a 30% tariff imposed on South African wines by the US government in August.

Due to short- and medium-term measures taken by exporters, South Africa has yet to see the full impact of the tariff.

Africa now accounts for more than 10% of total export value and remains an important growth region.

Thompson added that “these markets present opportunities for sustainable growth over the long term, particularly as global consumption patterns evolve”.

Packaged wine exports to the continent saw steady value growth of 14%, driven by Kenya (which grew 13%), Zambia (23%), and Uganda (24%).

Commenting on South Africa’s export environment, Rico Basson, CEO of South Africa Wine (the industry's national body), said: “The wine industry has demonstrated resilience, achieving value growth in exports despite declining volumes. However, structural constraints continue to hold the sector back. Faster implementation of logistics and port reforms, the removal of non-tariff barriers, and reduced regulatory red tape are critical if we are to grow sustainably.

“Strategic trade negotiations must be prioritised to ensure South African wine fully utilises existing trade agreements and gains meaningful access to key and emerging markets. South Africa Wine as an industry body will continue our ongoing close deliberations with the South African Government and relevant stakeholders.”

Image Credit - fietzfotos on Pixabay




