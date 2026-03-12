Flint Wines announces partnership with Kistler Vineyards

By Oliver Catchpole

Independent London merchant Flint Wines has been named as the exclusive UK agent for Kistler Vineyards – a well-regarded Sonoma estate.

Kistler’s wines will be available through Flint from June.

The estate was founded in 1978 by Steve Kistler and Mark Bixler and is now owned by Bill Price and winemaker Jason Kesner.

The wines it produces are recognised for Kistler’s exacting, minimal intervention style, and their fermentation with natural yeasts.

Commenting on the partnership, Leila Pearson, vice president – sales & marketing at Kistler Vineyards, said: “We are thrilled to be joining Flint Wines in the UK market. This partnership is rooted in their strong dedication to building and representing a portfolio of producers with shared values.”

Kistler Vineyards is especially known for high-quality Chardonnay and Pinot Noir made with a precise style and a commitment to site expression – the producer works with vineyards across Carneros, Sonoma Valley, Russian River Valley and Sonoma Coast.

The estate is noted for its heritage California clone selections, particularly a Chardonnay clone taken from Burgundy in the early 1900s.

This clone has been refined over the years to produce low yields, small berries and therefore high levels of natural acidity.

Beth Pearce MW, head of buying at Flint Wines, added: “Kistler is one of those hallowed, whispered California names, a must-try for any wine lover, and sought after the world over.

“Their work with heritage California clones and single vineyards will fascinate any wine geek but the sheer generosity and enjoyment in the glass is what I love the most.

“We are honoured to represent them in the UK and look forward to building on their already great work here.

"Demand for great, site-driven Chardonnay and Pinot Noir has never been stronger, and Kistler joins some brilliant names from around the world in our portfolio. We are really excited to get started!”

Flint will hold a series of events with Jason Kesner, president of Kistler Vineyards, in June, when the first shipments of its wine will arrive in the UK.











