Popular Welsh indie Cheers set to close Mumbles shop

By Hamish Graham

Welsh indie stalwart Cheers Wine Merchants has announced it is closing its Mumbles shop the week beginning 16 March.

The sad decision is one the retailer said it “never imagined we’d have to make”, in a recent Instagram post. The shop will continue to operate this week with Cheers encouraging customers to “pop in during our last week – we would love the chance to see you and say a proper goodbye”.

The independent’s West Cross shop remains open, with Cheers continuing to do home deliveries for its customers.

Cheers added in its Instagram post: “The Mumbles shop has meant so much to us – not just a business but part of our community and daily lives. We are devasted to be closing this chapter.

“We want to say a huge and heartfelt thank you to every single customer who has supported us over the years. Your loyalty, kindness and friendly faces have meant more to us than we could ever put into words. You have truly made the Mumbles Shop what it is.

“From the bottom of our broken hearts, thank you for being a part of our journey.”









