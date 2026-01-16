Alliance reveals events calendar shake up for 2026

By Hamish Graham

Leading independent wholesaler Alliance Wine has unveiled a new look events calendar for 2026. The “bold, refreshed events strategy”, as the importer puts it, aims to forge deeper connections with its customer base.

The event series began with its combined Burgundy & Rhône En Primeur event. Following this in late January (27/1) is ‘Heart of the Matter’ – a London event showcasing 150 wines from Alliance’s core range with the event seeking to target its “fast pour, casual dining and wine bar customer”, detailed the Ayrshire-headquartered business.

The 23rd and 24th of February will see the ‘Inspire’ event take place in Scotland, Edinburgh then Glasgow respectively. Similar to ‘Heart of the Matter’ around 150 wines will be on show at the events.

Rounding of the early year events schedule will be ‘A Taste of Inspiration’, another London event that is set to bring together 20 of Alliance’s producers with each “presenting a snapshot of wines that embody their philosophy and style”, added Alliance. This event seeks to cater to fine dining venues and indie merchants.

Additionally, a series of smaller, producer-focused events will take place alongside the flagship, larger occasions.

The more tailored approach replaces the company’s previous seasonal full-portfolio events.

Miriam Cameron, on-trade sales director at the business, reflected: “Competition in the market is intense, and the hospitality sector continues to face real challenges.

“That’s why we’re rethinking how we support our customers, adapting to the rapidly evolving market and engaging with our customers in ways that genuinely help drive their success. We’ve always seen ourselves not just as a wine supplier but as a commercial partner – one that is committed to helping businesses flourish in a changing world.”

The new approach was driven by Alliance’s new data and insights function within its marketing team, building events around “defined segments rather than assumptions”, the importer specified.

Cameron added: “This new approach is about focusing on distinct customer groups with activity tailored to their challenges and their goals. It all comes back to one question: How can we help?”









