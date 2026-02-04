First-ever Taste Spain London unveils programme of events

By Oliver Catchpole

Taste Spain London, a new event aimed at celebrating Spanish food and wine – which will take place on 24 February 2026 – has released its programme of events.

According to Taste Spain London, its inaugural event will focus on “the joy of exploring food and wine pairing”, with a programme including workshops, chefs’ demos, wine tutorials and pairing masterclasses.

Intended for trade and media audiences, and curated by Foods and Wines from Spain, the event will look to highlight the best of Spanish produce and culinary tradition.

Fernando Muñoz, director of foods and wines at Spain UK, commented: “Food and wine reflect the very best of our culture: passion for the finest ingredients, love of artisanal tradition, respect for culinary excellence.

“This, coupled with the energy and vision of new generations of Spanish producers, restauranteurs and chefs, puts Spain at the forefront of the culinary world.

“Taste Spain London will invite visitors to immerse themselves in the aromas and flavours of Spain and spend the day tasting, learning and connecting with our producers.”

Events will include a Cava, Sherry & Iberian ham pairing masterclass presented by Ferrán Centelles, former sommelier of El Bulli, a tutored tasting called ‘Beyond Albariño: The Hidden Faces of Rías Baixas’, presented by Madrid-based wine expert Beth Willard and an Extra Virgin Olive Oil Tasting & Masterclass, presented by Nancy Gilchrist MW.

On the day, Spanish producers of food and wine will present a selected range of products either already available in the UK or seeking distribution, which visitors will be able to sample, including wines, fine Spanish cheeses, cured meats and olive oils.

Among those exhibiting are wine producers with UK distribution such as C.V.N.E. (with its importer Hatch Mansfield), Bodegas Aradi (with Pol Roger), Bodegas Manzanos (with Alliance Wine), TIHOM (with Givino) and Torres wines (with Fells).

Additionally, a selection of wineries seeking distribution will be there, including Bodegas Otazu from Navarra, Herta de Albalá from Andalucia and Santa Catalina from Ciudad Real.

Importers Ehrmanns Wines, Gonzalez Byass UK, Ellis, Freixenet Copestick-Jascots, Hallgarten &Novum Wines and J&O Boutique wines will also show off their portfolios.

More information on Taste Spain London is available here.



